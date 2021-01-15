CRIME STOPPERS

Man Wanted in Wild Scooter Attack on MTA Bus

Police are looking for a man seen on camera smashing an MTA bus windshield with his scooter late last month, leaving the driver with eye injuries from flying debris, authorities said.

It's not clear what prompted the Dec. 18 late-morning attack on the bus, which was on Lafayette Avenue at the time. Surveillance footage shows the man walk in front of the bus, wind up his arm and smash the window with his scooter.

The injuries to the 56-year-old driver were considered minor.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

