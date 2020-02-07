Man Wanted in Random Attack on Woman, Good Samaritan

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a random attack on a woman in midtown Manhattan and on a good Samaritan who tried to help her when she was shoved to the ground earlier this week.

According to police, the woman was walking on Sixth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when the stranger pushed her to the pavement without any provocation. A 67-year-old man who happened to be walking by at the time tried to help the woman up, at which point the suspect punched him in the face. The suspect then ran off.

The good Samaritan ended up with a cut under his left eye and a scrape on his elbow but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.