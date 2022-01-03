CRIME STOPPERS

Man Wanted in Bizarre Milk Crate Attack on 52-Year-Old Woman in Manhattan

Handout

Police are looking for a man they say intentionally knocked down milk crates stacked outside a Manhattan supermarket last week, causing them to fall on a 52-year-old woman.

The woman suffered pain and swelling to her head following the Wednesday attack shortly before 8 a.m. outside the Lexington Avenue market on the Upper East Side.

She's expected to be OK. Cops say she just happened to be walking by when the stranger purposely knocked down the milk crates stacked up outside the supermarket. He then ran off and was last seen heading south on Lexington.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSManhattanAssaultUpper East Side
