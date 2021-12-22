Man Stabbed Twice, Pushed Onto Times Square Subway Tracks Amid Dispute: Cops

A 52-year-old man has been hospitalized in unknown condition after he was stabbed twice -- once in the back and once in the neck -- then pushed onto the subway tracks at the Times Square-42nd Street station Wednesday, police said.
It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the argument.
A knife was recovered from the tracks and the suspect, another man, was taken into custody. Subways in the area experienced some delays as authorities investigated.
No other details were available.
Copyright NBC New York