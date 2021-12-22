subway crime

Man Stabbed Twice, Pushed Onto Times Square Subway Tracks Amid Dispute: Cops

Times Square subway station
A 52-year-old man has been hospitalized in unknown condition after he was stabbed twice -- once in the back and once in the neck -- then pushed onto the subway tracks at the Times Square-42nd Street station Wednesday, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the argument.

A knife was recovered from the tracks and the suspect, another man, was taken into custody. Subways in the area experienced some delays as authorities investigated.

No other details were available.

