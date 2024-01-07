migrant crisis

Man stabbed to death at Randall's Island migrant shelter after alleged fight

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A deadly stabbing is under investigation at one of New York City's migrant shelters.

According to the NYPD, a 24-year-old man was stabbed at a shelter on Randall's Island around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. The man was stabbed in the chest.

Medics responded to took the man to a local hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead, police said.

An employee of the shelter told News 4 the incident started with some kind of altercation in the facility's dining room.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Everyone in the lunchroom was crowded together, standing on tables watching. I seen security trying to cool down this one guest, but the guest he just wasn't having it," a witness said. "He ran to get something, came back and lunged at the guy. Everything happened so quickly."

The suspect reportedly tried to run off after the attack but was stopped by security. Police confirmed they had a 26-year-old man in custody.

A knife was also recovered from the scene.

News

weather 7 hours ago

Overnight storm dumps foot of snow on tri-state interior; see NY, NJ, CT totals

Storm Team 4 Jan 5

Storm ends snowfall drought for some; NYC gets barely more than a trace

A spokesperson for City Hall said security at the relief center would be "redoubling" efforts to keep everyone safe.

"The overwhelming majority of migrants in our care came to our city in search of a better life and the American Dream. The small number of those disrupting that journey for the rest of the migrants in our care by acting violently will face enforcement to the fullest extent of the law,” the spokesperson said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

migrant crisisNew York CityNYPD
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us