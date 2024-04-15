Man slashed in the face at Rockefeller Center subway station in unprovoked attack: NYPD

A man is recovering Monday morning after being slashed in the face at the 47-50th St. / Rockefeller Center subway station overnight in an unprovoked attack, police said.

The attack happened shortly after midnight at the MTA MetroCard kiosk on the mezzanine level, the NYPD said.

According to police, the victim was slashed on the right side of his face and was treated at the scene by paramedics. He was reportedly in stable condition.

It's unclear what object was used in the attack.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking for the suspect.