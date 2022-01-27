What to Know Jason Ksepka, who illegally tried to send 10 live lizards to Hong Kong, has been sentenced to three years of probation, with six months of home confinement.

Federal prosecutors say the New Jersey man had pleaded guilty last September to falsely labeling an international shipment of wildlife from Lambertville in November 2017. He was sentenced Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Ksepka was paid $500 by someone else to send the package containing 10 live rhinoceros iguanas, prosecutors said. He falsely labeled the contents of the package as "Toys" and used a fictitious name as the sender. The package was destined for Hong Kong, but U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors intercepted it at New York’s JFK Airport.

A New Jersey man who illegally tried to send 10 live lizards to Hong Kong has been sentenced to three years of probation, with six months of home confinement.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Jason Ksepka, 44, of Farmingdale, had pleaded guilty last September to falsely labeling an international shipment of wildlife from Lambertville in November 2017, according to federal prosecutors. He was sentenced Tuesday

Ksepka was paid $500 by someone else to send the package containing 10 live rhinoceros iguanas, prosecutors said. He falsely labeled the contents of the package as "Toys" and used a fictitious name as the sender.

The package was destined for Hong Kong, but U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors intercepted it at New York’s JFK Airport and removed the animals.

One year prior to the shipment, prosecutors said the same individual had paid Ksepka $500 to ship 10 additional rhinoceros iguanas to Hong Kong.