Man Rescued After Falling Through Ice in New Jersey

A man was rescued after falling through the ice in northern New Jersey Friday afternoon, according to state officials.

Authorities received a call shortly after 2 p.m. reporting someone fell through Monksville Reservoir in Ringwood within Long Pond Ironworks State Park, according to the state's Department of Environmental Protection.

"The incident was reported to State Park Police by the West Milford Police Department at 2:20 p.m. West Milford police, local EMS and State Park Police responded," the NJDEP said.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where emergency personnel were seen in the area where the water appeared to be frozen over.

An icy path of several feet -- possibly up to 100 feet -- could be seen on the ice leading to the location of the rescue.

It is not clear what the man was doing out on the ice.

The man was taken to Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, according to the NJDEP.

His condition and identity is unknown at this time.

The reports come days after two teenage boys lost their lives falling through ice on separate frozen ponds in separate New Jersey towns. Hauntingly, one posted a final Snapchat message to his account that read, "On the ice baby" not long before he died.