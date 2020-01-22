Two Teens Pulled from Water After Falls Into Icy New Jersey Ponds, One Dead: Police

Multiple teens in two New Jersey towns fell into icy ponds Wednesday night, with one of the youths dying and another getting rushed to the hospital, officials said.

The first incident occurred just before 5 p.m., when officials received a call about three teenagers who were playing by a pond right behind police headquarters in East Brunswick, and had fallen through the ice.

Two of the boys were able to get themselves out of the frigid water, and called 911. The officers quickly responded in an effort to get the remaining 13-year-old out of the water, forming a human chain to go in and attempt to rescue him, East Brunswick Lieutenant Frank Sutter said.

As the officers were trying to reach the boy, he sank under the water and they lost sight of him.

Firefighters and a water rescue team arrived just after, and pulled the boy out. He was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, but he was pronounced dead there, officials said.

The teen has not been identified, but the superintendent of East Brunswick schools said in an email to parents that an eighth-grade boy had died.

Half a dozen East Brunswick firefighters and two police officers were treated at the hospital for hypothermia and other minor injuries.

Not long after that incident unfolded, two teens were walking across a frozen-over pond in Carteret — also in Middlesex County, just 20 miles away — when the ice broke beneath them, sending them plunging down into the water, the town's mayor said.

Tragic news

Unfortunately theres a rescue operation in Carteret Park as a teenager walked across Carteret Pond and fell under the ice. Our prayers are with the boy and his family as medics, police, firefighters and agencies from all over the county respond . Join me in prayer. — Dan Reiman (@DanReiman) January 23, 2020

One of the boys was able to get out, while the other was pulled out by rescue teams. He was taken to a hospital in Newark, and was in critical condition late Wednesday.

Dozens of first responders were at the scene in Carteret, working together with ropes and diving equipment to help the teen who was stuck in the water for more than an hour.

East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco warned people against going out onto any patches of ice on ponds or lakes, even with the recent colder weather. "It's not safe, don't go on any ice unless it's an ice skating rink," he said.

The New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association tweeted after the accidents, calling it a "tragic night."