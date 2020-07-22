Man Punched MTA Bus Driver After Being Told Masks Are Required: NYPD

Police say a man punched an MTA bus driver after he was asked to wear a face-covering before boarding.

The 62-year-old bus driver was on his route near Madison Avenue and East 29th Street on Monday when the suspect tried to get on the M2 bus without a mask, which is mandatory for all MTA buses and subways, according to the NYPD. The suspect hit the driver in the face before running away.

Police say the victim suffered pain and swelling and was transported to the hospital.

"The attacks on transit workers are abhorrent, they violate the law and we're going to do everything we can with MTA managers, volunteers and police officers from the NYPD and the MTA police to make sure that those attacks do not occur," MTA Chair Pat Foye told Cheddar on Tuesday.

On the same day as the incident, the MTA announced "Operation Respect" where volunteers wearing yellow shirts will go on buses and to train stations to distribute free masks to commuters.

TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano called the move "positive steps" after the organization has been urging the authority to act to ensure the safety of workers.

“Everyone on a bus should be wearing a mask or face covering,” Utano said. “Passengers who are not complying with the mask rule are selfishly endangering the health of Bus Operators and their fellow riders.”

The union said it surveyed several bus routes and found compliance of the mask requirement ranges from "excellent to horrible." On some routes, 35% to 40% of bus riders were not wearing masks, according to the union.

The MTA says ridership remains low, with subways at 23% and buses at 60% of pre-pandemic levels, even as New York City entered the final fourth phase of reopening. The transit agency also said mask compliance is above 90% for subway riders and 96% for bus riders.