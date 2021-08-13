Fordham Manor

Man Killed Inside Bronx Bodega in Targeted Shooting: Police

A man inside a bodega in the Bronx was shot and killed Friday in what is believed to be a targeted attack, police said.

The 21-year-old man was in the bodega on Bainbridge Avenue near East Fordham Road in Fordham Manor around 4 p.m., police and fire officials said.

The suspect allegedly walked into the store and shot the victim multiple times. The man was rushed to St. Barnabas hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police believe the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was the intended target and lived in the neighborhood.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

