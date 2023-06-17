Man found suffering from fatal stab wounds on New York City subway, police say

A man was found suffering from deadly stab wounds on a New York City subway early Saturday morning, days after another rider was fatally stabbed.

Police were called to the 14th St./Union Square station just after 4 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about an unconscious man, a spokesperson said. The 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Authorities are investigating whether the stabbing occurred on the train or somewhere else. The man was found by a passenger who alerted the conductor. The conductor called 911 after he saw that the man had stab wounds to the torso.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests had been made and the stabbing remains under investigation.

