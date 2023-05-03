What to Know 1 person died and 2 are wounded after a shooting at a Long Island grocery store on the morning of April 20, 2021

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson was taken into custody hours after the deadly shooting; he was found guilty of second degree murder and other crimes on Wednesday

In a statement following the tragic shooting, Stop & Shop said it was “shocked and heartbroken by this act of violence that occurred at our store" and pledged its full cooperation with the investigation

The employee who shot three workers at an office inside a Long Island grocery store in 2021, killing a manager, was found guilty of the deadly crime Wednesday.

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson was found guilty on 7 of 9 counts, including on a second degree murder charge in connection to the deadly shooting that took place on April 20, 2021 inside a West Hempstead Stop & Shop.

On that morning two years ago, Wilson, who at the time was 31 years old, entered the supermarket wearing all black and headed into an upstairs office.

After the deadly events unfolded, Wilson fled the scene and was on the run before being taken into custody around 3 p.m. -- after a four-hour manhunt.

At the time of his arrest, many details weren't publicly known, other than he was found apparently hiding in an apartment.

Police said at that time that witnesses reported seeing Wilson flee the area with a small handgun after the gun attack. A senior law enforcement official also said he may have hopped on a bus to NYC to escape, and was seen heading west.

Wilson had employment ties to Stop & Shop but it was not clear if he was a current or former employee at the West Hempstead location, investigators said following the shooting. Both a Stop & Shop worker and a New York uncle of Wilson told News 4 the suspect worked in front of the store and moved shopping carts.

Police officials didn't speculate at that time on a potential motive when asked about the workplace connection Tuesday. Law enforcement sources said it appeared to have been a work-related dispute.

Additionally, it wasn't immediately clear early on in the investigation if the victims were targeted specifically but all appeared to be employees with Stop & Shop, investigators said. The victim who died was a 49-year-old man, Nassau County Police said. Two other victims, a man and a woman, were taken to area hospitals for injuries sustained.

The shooting prompted the West Hempstead School District to enact a "lock out" and urged the public not to come to its buildings. A spokeswoman for Nassau County said police were asking all nearby residents to remain indoors as police searched for Wilson.

There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the area & nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings. The subject has not been apprehended yet & we ask that area residents remain indoors — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

In a statement at the time, Stop & Shop said it was “shocked and heartbroken by this act of violence that occurred at our store."

"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation," the statement continued. "At this time, we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement on the investigation. The store will remain closed until further notice, and we appreciate the Long Island community's support during this difficult time."

Video from the scene showed at least a dozen ambulances and police vehicles gathered outside the Cherry Valley Avenue store. A few hundred shoppers were said to have been in the supermarket at the time of the shooting. Nassau police stopped to question as many as they could and identify strong potential witnesses.

A woman who had just pulled into the parking lot to do her shopping says she was walking in the door when people running out told her there had been a shooting.

"Everybody seemed to start running out of the store, panicked and frantic," Liz Crew-Lee told News 4 of the commotion moments after the gunfire.

Barbara Butterman, one of the hundreds of shoppers inside the store at the time, said she heard four or five shots, and then saw people running.

Another man who said his mother is a manager inside the store described what others told him went down inside the store, with the man apparently trying to get his job back.

"He just came into the store, when you walk in, you make a left and there's the staircase," said Thomas Moran, whose mother was not hurt. "He went upstairs, asked for his job back, manager said no and he just pulled outa gun."

Law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation told News 4 at the time Wilson used to live in Reisterstown, Maryland, which is in Baltimore County.

He was previously arrested there for assault in 2006 and gun charges, as well as a number of marijuana possession busts, sources said. Sources say Wilson lived in Maryland through at least 2010.

News 4 New York spoke Wilson's uncle following the shooting who described his nephew as a good kid who could be a "hothead." He said he just hoped he would be taken into custody alive.

Following the guilty verdict, Wilson's mother also said that her son sustained a brain injury and "didn't have his wits about him."

Sentencing is scheduled to take place June 8.