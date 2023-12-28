Man found dead in drainage ditch alongside NY road: Police

Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a drainage ditch alongside a road in New York, according to the town's police.

Details surrounding how the man died or how his body ended up in the ditch were not immediately clear. The body was found in a ditch on County Route 1 in the Orange County town of Warwick, police said.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, and the exact cause of death has not yet been determined, pending toxicology results.

Warwick police said there were no injuries seen on the man that would indicate it may have been struck by a vehicle. It was believed that the victim was last seen on Dec. 16.

Police are working to put together a timeline of the man's final hours, as well as a positive identification. As of Wednesday, the man's death was not believed to be suspicious.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department at 845-986-5000.