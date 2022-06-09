Man Flung From 25-Foot Boat Saved After Fire Island Crash

A 34-year-old Long Island man was rescued after crashing a 25-foot-long boat on Fire Island following an apparent medical emergency, police said Thursday.

The Islip man, identified as Michael Greene, was operating a Grady-White boat just before 6 p.m. the night before when he had some sort of incident and slammed into the Fire Island Pines bulkhead, police said. Greene was thrown from the vessel.

A good Samaritan jumped into the water and kept Greene afloat until Marine Bureau Officers with the Suffolk County Police Department arrived and started to render first aid, officials said. A third Marine Bureau officer jumped from his boat to Greene's, which started to move in circles as it was left floundering with no operator.

That officer managed to switch the boat into neutral and get back to the Marine Bureau boat before the vessel Greene had been operating sank.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Green was taken to a hospital by helicopter and evaluated for treatment of injuries that authorities described as not life-threatening. No other passengers were on the Grady-White at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported, officials said.