Man Falls to Death From Manhattan High-Rise While Cleaning Windows: NYPD

A 61-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning in the courtyard of this Manhattan apartment building after a fall from his sixth floor unit, police said.

Police said he was discovered around 7 a.m. outside the 21-story high-rise on the Upper East Side. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was cleaning the windows of his sixth floor apartment at the time of his fall, police said. There were no reports of foul play.

His official cause of death will be determined by the city medical examiner.