Man driving drunk 3x legal limit, speeding over 100 mph when father of four killed

A 32-year-old Jericho man was sentenced to 6 and half to 15 years in prison for the drunk driving crash that killed a 29 year old father of four young children.

Jordan Solomon, prosecutors say, was drunk by three times the legal limit and speeding 100 mph when his vehicle crashed into Stanley Christopher Soobrian’s motorcycle in March of last year. Prosecutors who responded to the crash scene said it was like nothing they have ever seen before.

“The victim's body was found approximately 150 yards away from the crash scene, and the defendant drove another 3/4 of a mile after the collision with the victim's motorcycle embedded in the grill of his car,” said Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly shortly after the sentencing.

“Two families negatively impacted forever,” said Tyrell Ford, Soobrian’s good friend, during the sentencing. “All because of a horrible decision.”

Soobrian’s relative Irma Riviera also read a statement at sentencing saying “I pray every day his memory is not lost. Stanley was loved, a good son, husband, father, and friend.”

Solomon hugged his tearful family before he faced a judge. Inside court, he expressed remorse saying in part, “No words can erase or ease the pain that I’ve inflicted on everybody in the Soobrian family, but I can say I’m sorry which I want to do now. To the Soobrian family, I’m sorry for the tragedy I’ve caused you.”

The court hearing was rife with tension, with Soobrian’s family and friends staring down Solomon, including all four of Soobrian’s children and his wife wearing shirts with his picture.

“I think there should be more serious penalties for drunk driving,” said Adriana Rodriguez, the wife of Soobrian. “But I think the prosecutors did a good job.”