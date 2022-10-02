Man Dies, Suspect in Custody After Shooting Inside NY Hotel: Police

Police in New York responding to a hotel shooting Sunday morning found a man inside with a fatal gunshot wound and took the suspected gunman into custody, officials said.
The Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie became a crime scene around 7:30 a.m. after officers responded to the hotel on South Road for reports of shots fired, police said.
Responding officers located a man inside the hotel and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but his injuries proved fatal. His age and identity were not released by officials.
A second man, believed to be the shooter responsible, was stopped by Poughkeepsie police and taken into custody.
The shooting is under investigation.
