Man Dies, Suspect in Custody After Shooting Inside NY Hotel: Police

Police in New York responding to a hotel shooting Sunday morning found a man inside with a fatal gunshot wound and took the suspected gunman into custody, officials said.

The Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie became a crime scene around 7:30 a.m. after officers responded to the hotel on South Road for reports of shots fired, police said.

Responding officers located a man inside the hotel and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but his injuries proved fatal. His age and identity were not released by officials.

A second man, believed to be the shooter responsible, was stopped by Poughkeepsie police and taken into custody.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting is under investigation.