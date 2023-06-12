Man Dies After Pulled from Hudson River in Chelsea: Police

A man who was pulled from the water of the Hudson River in Chelsea has died, according to police.

A New York City Parks employee saw the man jump into the river just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at West 17th Street and Eleventh Avenue near Chelsea Piers, and immediately called 911, police said.

First responders raced to the scene and an FDNY marine unit later retrieved the 30-year-old man from the water. CPR was performed on the man before he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The man's name has not been released.