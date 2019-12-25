Connecticut

Man Dies After Getting Struck By Pickup with Plow in Connecticut

Connecticut State Police are investigating the death of pedestrian who was struck and killed on Christmas Eve.

Police said 60-year-old James Skaarva was attempting to cross Amity Road in Bethany on Tuesday when he was hit by a pickup truck with a 7 1/2-foot plow.

Police said Skaarva was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries and police said he remained on the scene until authorities arrived.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Troop I at 203-393-4200 ext. 3018.

