A man has died on Thanksgiving after being punched outside a NYC bar.

Police responded to reports of an assault outside the Gaslight bar at 4317 Queens Boulevard around 3:47 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

They arrived to find the 21-year-old victim on the ground. He had been punched in the head by an unknown man, police said.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his identity, pending family notification.