Man Breaks 39-Year-Old Woman's Jaw in NYC Subway Attack: Cops

It didn't appear the two knew each other before this played out

7 train attack
Police are looking for a man they say walked up to a 39-year-old woman on a Queens subway over the weekend and punched her in the face, breaking her jaw.

It wasn't clear what prompted the attack aboard the southbound 7 train, near the Hunters Point Avenue station, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Cops didn't describe any exchange between the two prior to the attack.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment afterward. The suspect ran off.

Police released a photo of him (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

