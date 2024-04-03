Man attacked with a hammer in the Bronx, has motorcycle stolen

The NYPD is looking for two people in connection with a hammer attack on a 30-year-old man that sent him to the hospital.

The victim was approached by two people around 5 a.m. on March 28 in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. The two people working together hit the man with a hammer and forcibly took his motorcycle, according to police.

The attack happened on East 138th Street.

Police said the victim was taken by ambulance to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

NYPD / CrimeStoppers Police are looking for two individuals in connection with an attack of a 30-year-old man in the Bronx.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57 PISTA (74782) for Spanish.