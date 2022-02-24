Man Arrested in Shooting of Sanitation Worker Breaking Up Daughter's Assault

A Manhattan man is in custody on attempted murder charges after the broad daylight shooting of an NYC sanitation worker, who was apparently breaking up the assault of his own daughter.

Elijah Tracy, 20, also faces assault and weapons charges for the late-morning Feb. 10 shooting at 52nd Street and Tenth Avenue in the Hell's Kitchen section.

According to a law enforcement source familiar with the incident, a woman who lives in the area was accosted by her ex-boyfriend and his twin brother. The woman and her ex began arguing, and then the ex's twin allegedly assaulted her.

The woman then called her father, an on-duty NYC Department of Sanitation worker - and when he arrived on the scene, the source said, he was shot after an argument.

He survived his wounds.

Witnesses described an immediate and massive commotion, with loud screams and blood all over the sidewalk in front of a local restaurant.

The brazen shooting, on a busy street just before lunchtime, grabbed headlines in a city where gun crimes have risen dramatically this year.