Man Arrested for Stealing Long Island Fire Truck Aiding Expressway Car Crash

A brief joyride in a fire department vehicle ended in the arrest of a New Hampshire man who allegedly jumped behind the wheel after crashing his own car on Long Island.

The unusual heist occurred on the Long Island Expressway Saturday, around 6:45 p.m., when police said the 33-year-old crashed into several other vehicles in Yaphank.

Police and fire crews were responding to the westbound crash when Jaime Alexander Brayton allegedly made his move toward the fire department's truck.

Authorities said he jumped in the driver's side and took off, injuring an officer who tried reaching his arm into the truck to try and stop Brayton before driving away.

Officers chased after the joyrider and were able to safely stop the man six minutes later west of Exit 62, police said. He was arrested on charges of grand larceny, assault and fleeing an officer.

Attorney information for Brayton was not immediately known.