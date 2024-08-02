Long Island

Man arrested for abandoning dog on Long Island highway: NY State Police

Roxi the Mastiff was found tied to a light pole on July 1 with a note by her side.

By NBC New York Staff

A 65-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly tied a mastiff to a light pole along the Southern State Parkway, abandoning the dog, New York State Police announced.

Glenroy Bramble was identified as the person that abandoned Roxi the Mastiff on July 1, along with a dog bowl filled with food and a note next to it that read:

"THIS IS 'ROXI,' A TRAINED
AMERICAN BULL MASTIFF
SHE IS FOUR YRS OLD
SHE HAS BEEN FEED [SIC] AND
GIVEN A FLEA BATH, SHE MAY
STILL HAVE ISSUSES [SIC] WITH THEM
SEE THAT SHE GETS GOOD CARE"

New York State troopers found Roxi near exit 21 of the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead. The four-year-old American bull mastiff was safely taken to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter in Wantagh, according to police.

Bramble has been charged with abandonment of an animal, a misdemeanor, and faces a violation for failing to provide appropriate shelter for a dog. Bramble is expected to appear in Nassau County District Court on Aug. 19.

Attorney information for Bramble was not immediately known.

