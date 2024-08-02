Man arrested for abandoning dog on Long Island highway: NY State Police

A 65-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly tied a mastiff to a light pole along the Southern State Parkway, abandoning the dog, New York State Police announced.

Glenroy Bramble was identified as the person that abandoned Roxi the Mastiff on July 1, along with a dog bowl filled with food and a note next to it that read:



"THIS IS 'ROXI,' A TRAINED

AMERICAN BULL MASTIFF

SHE IS FOUR YRS OLD

SHE HAS BEEN FEED [SIC] AND

GIVEN A FLEA BATH, SHE MAY

STILL HAVE ISSUSES [SIC] WITH THEM

SEE THAT SHE GETS GOOD CARE"

New York State troopers found Roxi near exit 21 of the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead. The four-year-old American bull mastiff was safely taken to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter in Wantagh, according to police.

Bramble has been charged with abandonment of an animal, a misdemeanor, and faces a violation for failing to provide appropriate shelter for a dog. Bramble is expected to appear in Nassau County District Court on Aug. 19.

Attorney information for Bramble was not immediately known.