Man Accused of Sex Act With Sleeping 10-Year-Old Girl's Feet Is Arrested: NYPD

A 10-year-old girl awoke in the middle of the night last month to a stranger rubbing his genitals on her feet in her own bedroom -- and the NYPD has now arrested a suspect.

Police say they arrested 31-year-old Raymond Wilson on Wednesday and charged him with sexually motivated burglary, grand larceny, child sex abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child in connection to the incident on June 12.

The young victim was sleeping in her home, in the area of Broadway and Bond Street, when she was jolted awake by the stranger around 1 a.m., according to police.

The man ran off once the girl woke up and no physical injuries were reported.

It was unclear how the suspect got inside her home and police released no further details.