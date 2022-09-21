Man Accused of Killing Bronx EMT Yadira Arroyo Deemed Mentally Fit to Stand Trial

Years after a man allegedly killed a Bronx EMT as he attempted to steal the ambulance she was riding in, he has been deemed fit to stand trial by medical professionals.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Jose Gonzalez was evaluated at Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center, and it was determined that he was no longer considered "an incapacitated person."

Gonzalez is accused of killing 14-year FDNY veteran Yadira Arroyo when he hijacked her ambulance as she was working on March 16, 2017. Police said Gonzalez put the ambulance in reverse, ran over the 44-year-old Arroyo, then went forward, dragging her into an intersection.

The mother of five was pronounced dead shortly after.

“When Jose Gonzalez was deemed unfit for trial, we said this was by no means the end of this prosecution," Clark said in a statement. "We thank her family and FDNY colleagues for their patience and support, as we continue to obtain justice for Yadi."

Gonzalez had 31 prior arrests and four prior misdemeanors on his record, authorities said. He faces a slew of charges including first-degree murder, manslaughter and robbery.

Gonzalez's attorney has said in the past that his client is severely mentally ill. He is set to appear in court on Sept. 29.