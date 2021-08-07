Shirley

Man, 54, Drowns in Large Wave at Long Island Beach: Police

Emergency responders pulled a 54-year-old man from Long Island waters Friday evening after the man drowned in a large wave, police said Saturday.

Two men were swimming shortly before 8 p.m. Friday at Smith Point Beach when they were struck by a large wave, the Suffolk County Police Dept. said.

One of the swimmers was able to swim back to shore but the second had to be pulled from the water by members of the Mastic Beach Fire Dept. and U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials transported the victim to Peconic Medical Center in Riverhead where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities were working to notify the next of kin Saturday and did not release the man's identity.

