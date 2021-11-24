Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: These Are the Planned Road Closures

The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to its pre-pandemic form this year, with its 2.5 mile route restored and crowds welcomed back to enjoy the festive tradition.

In preparation for the beloved event, numerous street closures will be in effect for Manhattan Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The following streets will be blocked to motorists:

Central Park West and Columbus Avenue from West 77th Street to West 59th Street.

Central Park South to 6th Avenue.

6th Avenue from West 59th Street to West 34th Street.

West 34th Street to Fashion Avenue.

Motorists are asked to consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

