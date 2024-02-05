Lost dog spotted riding NJ Transit solo finally finds home

A public plea has helped track down a lost dog's owner after the canine was spotted riding NJ Transit alone last week.

The adorable white pooch apparently followed someone, not his owner, onto a train at Mountain Station at the height of Thursday's morning commute. It rode to Hoboken Terminal.

NJ Transit officers checked around with colleagues near the Mountain Station but couldn't find the owner. The dog had no microchip, either.

Animal lovers didn't have to wait too long for news of a reunion. By Sunday afternoon, NJ Transit Police confirmed that the dog's owner had been tracked down and the pup returned home.

"Many of you shared it abroad. You helped to spread the word and return the dog home! This is what community and teamwork is all about! Thank you!" NJ Transit Police posted on X.

This pooch is hardly NJ Transit's first foray into animal stories. A rogue bull wreaked havoc as it raced along the tracks in Newark last month. The bovine never boarded a train, but it did cause delays. Here's the latest on Ricardo.