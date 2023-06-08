LOOK LIVE: Wildfire smoke still blanketing NYC, hampering visibility

The current situation in New York City looks a bit like "Blade Runner 2049."

With weather systems expected to barely budge, the smoky blanket billowing from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia and sending plumes of fine particulate matter down to the NYC area and far beyond (stretching from the midwest to northern Europe).

That means at least another day of a dystopian-style detour that’s chased players from ballfields, actors from Broadway stages, delayed thousands of flights and sparked a resurgence in mask wearing and remote work — all while raising concerns about the health effects of prolonged exposure to such bad air.

The images from the city are almost Mars-like at times, especially in the evening. Take a look from New York City at the video below to see the orange glow that so many have been talking about.