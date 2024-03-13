Hudson Valley

Longest zipline in U.S. coming to New York in May, taking riders to Massachusetts

By NBC New York Staff

Catamount Mountain Resort

Looking ahead to making some spring plans? The longest zipline in the U.S. is slated to open in the Hudson Valley this year, and it will take riders into another state.

The Catamount Zip at Catamount Mountain Resort in Hillsdale will send riders on a one-mile sprint from New York to Massachusetts.

The entire zip tour lasts about two hours and includes a chairlift that brings riders to the top of the mountain to start it off. The resort says on its website that there are three dual-zipline spans in all, including one that is 900 feet long — as well as the big one that has been called the "Cata-monster."

The latter spans more than 5,500 feet (just over a mile) and can reach 55 mph. But for those looking for a more relaxing ride down the mountain, fear not, because the zipline does feature a braking system that allows riders to control their speed, the resort says.

Tickets for the zipline cost $99 on weekdays and $109 on weekends and holidays. It is set to open May 14.

