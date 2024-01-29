2 from NYC die in violent Long Island wreck

Two people from Queens are dead in a violent Long Island wreck that left their vehicle flattened on its side against a tree, authorities say.

The victims, 19-year-old Jevon Lyken, of South Richmond, and 18-year-old Debarpita Dey, of Corona, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the 5:40 a.m. Sunday crash on the Southern State Parkway in Babylon.

State Police say Lyken was driving a 2015 Infiniti Q50, with Dey as his passenger, when he struck a 2015 Jeep Compass from behind. The impact caused the Infiniti to swerve off the road onto the right shoulder, where it hit the tree. Lyken and Dey were the only two people in that vehicle.

The impact also caused the Jeep to spin and strike the center concrete barrier. It came to rest in the left lane. The Jeep driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at 631-756-3300.