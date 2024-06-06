What to Know Rex Heuermann, 60, was first arrested in July 2023 in the deaths of four women whose remains were found in burlap sacks along a remote stretch of Gilgo Beach's Ocean Parkway in 2010: Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Amber Lynn Costello, Melissa Barthelemy and Megan Waterman

The architect from NYC pleaded not guilty to murder charges in their cases; other sets of remains were found amid that investigation. He is charged with murdering one of those women -- Jessica Taylor -- and a previously unknown victim, Sandra Costilla, whose case dates back to 1993

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him; he is expected to be arraigned on the new charges Thursday

The New York City architect arrested last year in connection with a string of cold case bodies found on Long Island's Gilgo Beach has been charged with murder in the deaths of two more victims, including one whose name hadn't been publicly associated with the investigation prior to Thursday, according to a superseding bail application.

Accused serial killer Rex Heuermann is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. arraignment on the new charges. They include the killings of Jessica Taylor, whose hands and forearm were found along Ocean Parkway years after her torso turned up in the Manorville woods; and Sandra Costilla, who allegedly died a violent death by his hands in November 1993.

A superseding indictment unsealed Thursday adds second-degree murder charges involving Taylor and Costilla to a list already accusing Heuermann of murdering four other women, now dating back to the early 1990s.

The 60-year-old was first arrested in July 2023 in the deaths of the so-called "Gilgo Four," whose remains were found in burlap sacks along a remote stretch of Ocean Parkway in 2010. The bodies of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Amber Lynn Costello, Melissa Barthelemy and Megan Waterman, were discovered during a search for a missing escort, Shannan Gilbert, who later was found dead in a marsh. Her case was ruled an accidental drowning, though attorneys for her family maintained the autopsy was inconclusive. Investigators say Gilbert's case is not tied to the others.

Other sets of remains turned up in that search for Gilbert, too. Jessica Taylor was an escort like the others.

gilgonews.com Map of Gilgo Beach victims

The new charges come after two recent searches tied to the case, which baffled investigators for more than a decade. Investigators returned to Heuermann's single-family Massapequa Park home not long after they scoured a wooded area in Manorville in connection with the case. A lawyer for Heuermann's wife said investigators focused primarily on the basement when they returned to the home with a search warrant last month.

It wasn't clear what they were looking for or what they may have found, but asked this week if Heuermann's Thursday court date resulted from those searches, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said, "It’s the result of those and other investigative steps."

Tierney declined to elaborate further.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His attorney maintains his innocence.

What happened to Jessica Taylor and Sandra Castillo?

Jessica Taylor, 20, vanished in 2003 while working as an escort in New York City. Some of her remains were discovered in Manorville that year. Other remains were found in a 2011 search of the beach scrub by the side of Ocean Parkway.

Relatives for Mack and Taylor declined to comment Wednesday.

As for Heuermann's family, his two adult children are waiting, too, according to their lawyer.

"Just like the rest of us, we’re waiting to hear what the district attorney has to say," said Vess Mitev, the lawyer representing Heuermann's two adult children. "My clients, again, they’re going to take it day-by-day, minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour as the landscape shifts around them."

Mitev earlier this week told NBC New York his clients have yet to return to their home after the latest police search there and says they stand by their father.

"If it’s one or 100, they are allegations and they are eager have the legal process play itself out. Not in the court of public opinion, but in the courtroom in front of a jury, in front of a judge," Mitev said. "These are allegations. They’re horrible allegations, horrific allegations and they’re dealing with an everyday process of trying to wrap their heads around it, the fact of allegations against their father. But they’re allegations nonetheless."