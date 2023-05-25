road rage

Long Island Road Rage War Spills Inside TGI Fridays

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, and the suspect was later arrested at his home, police say

By NBC New York Staff

Getty Images

A 48-year-old Long Island man has been arrested in a road rage fight that started outside a TGI Fridays and continued inside the restaurant a day ago, police said Thursday.

According to detectives, Antonio Condello got into a road rage-related war of words with a 39-year-old driver near the franchise's Northern Boulevard location in Manhasset around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

It's not clear what sparked the confrontation initially, but Nassau County cops say Condello got out of his car as the two were arguing, went to his trunk and pulled out a firearm -- all the while continuing to yell at the victim.

The victim, afraid for his safety, went into the TGI Fridays restaurant. Condello followed him, cops say, and punched him multiple times in the face before fleeing the scene. He did not require medical attention.

Police caught up with Condello at his New Hyde Park home later in the day and took him into custody without further incident. A black firearm was found under the passenger side doormat of his car, they say.

Condello is charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and assault. He is expected to be arraigned later Thursday in Hempstead. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

