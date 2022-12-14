Long Island Porsche Bandits Steal Woman's Purse, Laptop — and Briefly, Range Rover — in Gas Station Heist

A 42-year-old woman pumping gas into her Range Rover on Long Island had the shock of her life when thieves rolled up in a Porsche and one started to drive away in her SUV, dragging her briefly before giving her vehicle back.

The woman was at the 76 Gas Station on Glen Cove Road in Nassau County's Glen Head around 11 a.m. Tuesday when detectives say she saw a white Cayenne Porsche pull up next to her.

At least three people were in the vehicle, maybe four, she reported to police. One man got out of the Porsche and got into her Range Rover, then started to drive off as she held onto the vehicle. She let go after being dragged a few feet.

The thief stopped near the intersection of Glen Cove and Glen Head roads, got out of the Range Rover and took the woman's purse and laptop with him before getting back into the Porsche, which had pulled up to him. He left the SUV.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.