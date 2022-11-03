6 Hurt in Long Island Building Collapse

A half-dozen people were taken to hospitals, two of them with serious injuries, after a partial building collapse at a construction site on Long Island Thursday, authorities say.

Suffolk County police say a 911 call about the collapse on Middle Country Road in the St. James section of Smithtown around 1:30 p.m. The address links back to the Great Oak Marina, though it's not clear if that's the site in question.

Cops described the building only as "under construction." The nature of the victims' injuries wasn't clear.

It also wasn't clear if all the people hurt were construction workers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Route 25 was shut down for a time but later reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.