Long Island Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Two 13-Year-Olds: Police

A Long Island man has been arrested after he allegedly raped two 13-year-old girls this year, according to police.

Suffolk County Police say Brendan Sullivan, 20, of Bohemia contacted the victims through Snapchat and had sexual contact with them in March and August. Sullivan was arrested on Thursday, police said, and he had previously been arrested in May on child pornography charges.

After a follow up investigation on his previous arrest, detectives discovered Sullivan's contact with the two young girls.

Sullivan was taken into custody in a parking lot on Medford Avenue in Patchogue around 3 p.m., according to authorities. He was charged with two counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Some time after his first arrest, Sullivan allegedly provided "a vape" to one of the victims, violating an order of protection he received in May. He faces additional charges of Criminal Contempt and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Computer Crimes Unit at 631-852-6279.