Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Long Island Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Two 13-Year-Olds: Police

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A Long Island man has been arrested after he allegedly raped two 13-year-old girls this year, according to police.

Suffolk County Police say Brendan Sullivan, 20, of Bohemia contacted the victims through Snapchat and had sexual contact with them in March and August. Sullivan was arrested on Thursday, police said, and he had previously been arrested in May on child pornography charges.

After a follow up investigation on his previous arrest, detectives discovered Sullivan's contact with the two young girls.

Local

Mail-in Voting 4 hours ago

Judge Tosses Trump Campaign's Challenge to New Jersey's Mail-In Ballots

New Jersey 4 hours ago

NJ Supreme Court Wipes Slate Clean for Juveniles Facing Older Warrants

Sullivan was taken into custody in a parking lot on Medford Avenue in Patchogue around 3 p.m., according to authorities. He was charged with two counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Some time after his first arrest, Sullivan allegedly provided "a vape" to one of the victims, violating an order of protection he received in May. He faces additional charges of Criminal Contempt and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Computer Crimes Unit at 631-852-6279.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsLong Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us