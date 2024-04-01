Long Island home invasion ends with man shot twice

Police in Suffolk County are looking for two masked men responsible for a home invasion robbery and shooting, authorities said.

Police said two men entered a house on Greenbrier Lane in Sayville Sunday night through an unlocked door. The robbers took cell phones, jewelry and cash from a small group was gathered inside the house, according to police.

When the robbers were leaving, they encountered a man who was getting ready to go into the house. One of the masked men had a handgun and shot the man twice.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A search is underway for the men responsible but police are saying they believe the house was targeted.

Suffolk County police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Fifth Squad or call Crime Stoppers.