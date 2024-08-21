Long Island

Woman hurt in broad daylight home invasion in the Hamptons, police say

She is expected to be OK. Police are now searching for her attacker

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities are looking for a man who broke into a Long Island woman's East Hampton home in the middle of the day, threw her to the ground by the neck and stole cash before running off, according to police.

Police say it was shortly before 5 p.m. Monday that the suspect got into the home on Old Stone Highway, intending to burglarize it. An elderly resident was home at the time; he pushed her to the ground.

The man ran off after stealing cash. He was last seen at a market on Springs Fireplace Road. Police released a surveillance image (above).

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

