Student Dies Inside Long Island High School: Police

A Long Island high school is mourning the apparent sudden death of one of its students, telling parents in an email late Wednesday that the tragedy "has affected us deeply."

Police confirmed only that a 15-year-old male student died inside Walter G. O'Connell Copiague High School Wednesday and that no criminality is suspected.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The name of the student wasn't immediately released, nor were details on the circumstances of his death shared by the school district.

News 12 Long Island reported the student collapsed during a basketball tryout.

In the note to families, Copiague School District Superintendent Dr. Kathleen Bannon expressed "our condolences to the family and friends of this student and pledge to provide the support and counseling necessary to help them through this difficult time."

A team of counselors, psychologists and social workers have been temporarily reassigned to the high school to advist and assist in the grieving process. Additional support staff will be in the building as needed, Bannon wrote.

Suffolk County police say an investigation by detectives is ongoing.