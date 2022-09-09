polio

Long Island Has Latest NY County Detecting Polio Virus in Wastewater

A Rockland County man has a paralytic polio infection, and wastewater samples confirm community spread in multiple other counties going back to April and continuing through this month

NBC Universal, Inc.

The polio outbreak has spread to another county in New York, this time on Long Island, where local officials say the virus has been detected in wastewater samples.

The Nassau County executive planned to hold a briefing Friday afternoon following the recent testing of wastewater that turned up positive traces of the polio virus.

It's the latest county to detect polio since the state Health Department confirmed four samples from Sullivan County, two from July and two from August, tested positive for the type of virus that can cause paralytic polio.

So far the state only has one confirmed case of a paralyzing polio infection, from Rockland County. But related viral samples have turned up in wastewater from Orange County and New York City as well. Retroactive testing of samples confirmed the virus was circulating in the community as far back as April, well before the young, unvaccinated Rockland man was infected.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The polio in New York today is an imminent threat to all adults and children who are unvaccinated or not up to date with their polio immunizations," Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a statement.

Business Aug 18

Childhood Polio Vaccination Rate Is Dangerously Low in Some New York Communities, Increasing the Risk of an Outbreak

Business Aug 16

Polio Has Been Circulating for Months in New York City Area and Poses an Ongoing Risk to the Unvaccinated, CDC Says

polio Aug 16

CDC: Origins of NY Polio Case Still Unclear, But Community Spread Dates Back Months

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

polioNew Yorkwastewater
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us