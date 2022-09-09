Long Island Has Latest NY County Detecting Polio Virus in Wastewater

The polio outbreak has spread to another county in New York, this time on Long Island, where local officials say the virus has been detected in wastewater samples.

The Nassau County executive planned to hold a briefing Friday afternoon following the recent testing of wastewater that turned up positive traces of the polio virus.

It's the latest county to detect polio since the state Health Department confirmed four samples from Sullivan County, two from July and two from August, tested positive for the type of virus that can cause paralytic polio.

So far the state only has one confirmed case of a paralyzing polio infection, from Rockland County. But related viral samples have turned up in wastewater from Orange County and New York City as well. Retroactive testing of samples confirmed the virus was circulating in the community as far back as April, well before the young, unvaccinated Rockland man was infected.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The polio in New York today is an imminent threat to all adults and children who are unvaccinated or not up to date with their polio immunizations," Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a statement.