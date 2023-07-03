Long Island fireworks showman facing felony charges for alleged illegal pyrotechnics

A homegrown fireworks show on Long Island was upended days before the July 4th holiday when police arrested the organizer for allegedly storing an arsenal of fireworks.

Two days before the traditional fireworks display in Massapequa, the Nassau County Police Department announced the arrest of Michael Masone, the man behind the show. The department claims he was in possession of 113 cases of fireworks and 400 mortars.

Masone, 37, is now facing felony charges on counts including unlawful storage and possession without a license.

Neighbors say the show happens every year; Masone spends tens of thousands of dollars of his own money for the community celebration off East Shore Road. Each time, neighbors hold viewing parties in anticipation of the spectacle.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"He does a nice job, he puts on a nice show. He seems to be careful about it," neighbor Gay Maksym said.

After hearing about his arrest, many of his neighbors are coming to Masone's defense, including his next door neighbor. Craig Santri said Masone takes precautions and does the yearly show for the neighborhood's enjoyment.

"He does it every year, and he doesn't ask anyone for any money. Anyone from the neighborhood can come," Santri said.

Last week, police held a demonstration to show the public how dangerous fireworks can be. While most neighbors say Masone's generosity is appreciated, they also understand where police are coming from.

"He's a great guy. He's trying to entertain the community, but on the other hand it's dangerous," neighbor Sean Hogan said.

Masone pleaded not guilty to three felony charges on Sunday. He declined to comment and his attorney said they look forward to trying the matter in court.