Long Island firefighters sexually assaulted medic during birthday party at station: Lawsuit

A volunteer medic claimed two Long Island firefighters sexually assaulted her during a birthday party being held at the stationhouse, according to a $25 million civil lawsuit.

Despite the legal action she has taken against the Wantagh Fire Department, Amanda Gross keeps volunteering as a medic — still haunted by memories of a fateful night here in 2022 that she won't ever be able to forget.

In the civil lawsuit, Gross alleged she was sexually assaulted by two department officers: a chief and a captain.

"I thought these people were my friends and they weren’t. They did the complete opposite and took advantage," she said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Gross was just 27 years old at the time of the attack and had been a fire department volunteer for roughly six years. She said she still has trouble sleeping and sometimes has rough thoughts stemming from the incident.

"They circled the wagons immediately and did what they always try to do- victim shame and victim blame," said Gross.

Her lawyer said a police report was filed, but no one was ever charged criminally. The civil lawsuit followed a year after the evening in question.

"My goal is to make it safe, to create a safe environment for people who join, the people still in the department," Gross said, noting that the two officers she accused have been removed from the department.

In a statement, the Wantagh Fire District said that "at the advice of our legal counsel, the District cannot comment on pending litigation."

Even as the department has tried to have the lawsuit dismissed, Gross has continued to work as a volunteer — remaining committed to helping the community and changing the department, she said.

"They can think what they want, but as long as I stay strong, I will be OK," said Gross.