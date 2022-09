Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say.

Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.

No information on the victims or a possible cause of the crash was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.