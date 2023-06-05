Long Island-bound private jet crashes in Virginia after mid-air scare; No survivors found

A private jet headed for Long Island crashed into Virginia woods after creating a scare in Washington, D.C., according to officials, and so far no survivors have been found.

The Cessna Citation jet took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee on Sunday and was headed to MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, but the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it lost contact with the plane around 2:40 p.m.

The plane had reached central Long Island when it turned around, began flying on a southwest path and did not respond to air traffic control, sources told NBC Washington.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Cessna flew directly over northwest D.C. and through Virginia at about 3:30 p.m. A defense official told NBC News that NORAD F-16s scrambled, began shadowing the plane and saw the pilot onboard was incapacitated. The pilot did not respond to radio calls.

The FAA said the Cessna later "crashed into mountainous terrain in a sparsely populated area of southwest Virginia" after it had dropped off radar and created a sonic boom in the area near the nation's capital, with video on social media showing how the sound and shockwave startled people from Baltimore to Fredericksburg, Virginia. The fighter jets did not cause the plane to go down, the defense official added.

"The pilot was unresponsive, and the Cessna subsequently crashed near the George Washington National Forest, Virginia," the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement. "NORAD attempted to establish contact with the pilot until the aircraft crashed."

The plane's owner told NBC News that four people were on board. Thus far, state police say they have not found any survivors.

NBC News reported that the Cessna Citation belongs to John Rumpel from Melbourne, Florida. Rumpel said his daughter, granddaughter, nanny and their pilot were all on board.

A plane ride that was booked on Groupon went down in Long Island claiming one victim and leaving two others in critical condition. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

Aerial footage showed a fiery scene in the George Washington National Forest. There was smoke rising from the crash site and charred, unrecognizable jet debris.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

“Investigators will find out whether or not that was intended or perhaps they were experiencing some sort of mechanical malfunction with the pressurization system and that caused them to turn around and do a 180° turn,” NBC News Aviation Analyst Jeff Guzzetti said. “We just don't know. Hopefully the flight recorders will be intact.”