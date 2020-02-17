Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
East Harlem

Livery Cab Passenger Critically Hurt in Hit-and-Run: NYPD

The crash happened in East Harlem just before 1 a.m. on Monday, police said

By Katherine Creag

By Katherine Creag

NBC 4 New York

What to Know

  • A 62-year-old woman was critically hurt when a hit-and-run driver crashed into the livery cab she was riding in, police said
  • The crash happened near East 129th Street and Park Avenue in East Harlem just before 1 a.m. on Monday, the NYPD said
  • The 47-year-old livery cab driver sustained minor injuries in the crash

A 62-year-old woman was critically hurt when a hit-and-run driver crashed into the livery cab she was riding in, police said. 

The crash happened near East 129th Street and Park Avenue in East Harlem just before 1 a.m. on Monday, the NYPD said. Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the crash. 

The 47-year-old livery cab driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Crime and Courts 50 mins ago

Peekskill Cop Arrested for Alleged Stalking, Sex Abuse Caught on Audio Recording: Officials

New Jersey 17 hours ago

‘This Was a Shock’: Four-Alarm Fire Destroys Historic NJ Church

The driver of the car that crashed into the cab fled the scene and has not been arrested, according to police.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

East HarlemManhattanhit and run
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us