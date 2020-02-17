Livery Cab Passenger Critically Hurt in Hit-and-Run: NYPD

What to Know A 62-year-old woman was critically hurt when a hit-and-run driver crashed into the livery cab she was riding in, police said

A 62-year-old woman was critically hurt when a hit-and-run driver crashed into the livery cab she was riding in, police said.

The crash happened near East 129th Street and Park Avenue in East Harlem just before 1 a.m. on Monday, the NYPD said. Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the crash.

The 47-year-old livery cab driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said.

The driver of the car that crashed into the cab fled the scene and has not been arrested, according to police.