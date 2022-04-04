Large Knife or Sword Used to Stab Man to Death in Chinatown in Fight Over Game: Police

A man was stabbed to death in Chinatown after an argument over a game ended in bloodshed that involved a large knife or sword, police said.

The two men were playing a game near Division Street and Orchard Street just after 4:30 p.m. Monday when they started arguing. That's when one of the men pulled out the large weapon and stabbed the victim, a 58-year-old man, in the chest, according to police.

The suspect, also believed to be in his 50s, fled the area immediately after. The victim was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and police are searching for the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.