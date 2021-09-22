LaGuardia Next-to-Last in Major Airport Satisfaction Survey

It's not as bad as it was when Joe Biden likened it a third-world country, but travelers still aren't particularly enamored with LaGuardia Airport.

LaGuardia ranks next-to-last in the "large" airport category (10 million to 32.9 million passengers per year) in J.D. Power's new annual North American Airport Satisfaction Study.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On a 1,000-point scale measuring 20 airports, LGA clocks in 19th at 781 points, ahead of only Philadelphia International.

(Louis Armstrong New Orleans International tops the group at 844 points.)

The Port Authority did not have an immediate reaction to the study results.

J.D. Power measures six categories for the study, ranked by order of importance: terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.

The low scores for LGA came in despite a multi-year, $8 billion plan to redevelop the airport, eventually including new terminals, concourses and gates. That work is still underway, though some new facilities did open during the survey period.

The news was a little better in the "mega" category (33 million passengers a year or more), where JFK came second, behind only Miami International. Newark Liberty was 16th in that category.