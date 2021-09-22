LaGuardia Airport

LaGuardia Next-to-Last in Major Airport Satisfaction Survey

LaGuardia came in 19th of 20 airports in its category in the annual J.D. Power airport satisfaction survey

laguardia airport coronavirus
Getty Images

It's not as bad as it was when Joe Biden likened it a third-world country, but travelers still aren't particularly enamored with LaGuardia Airport.

LaGuardia ranks next-to-last in the "large" airport category (10 million to 32.9 million passengers per year) in J.D. Power's new annual North American Airport Satisfaction Study.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On a 1,000-point scale measuring 20 airports, LGA clocks in 19th at 781 points, ahead of only Philadelphia International.

(Louis Armstrong New Orleans International tops the group at 844 points.)

News

gabby petito 1 hour ago

Petito Family Lawyer Threatens Action Against Laundrie Lawyer Over Pics

gabby petito 4 hours ago

Gabby Petito a Homicide Victim But Key Autopsy Detail Unclear; Dive Teams Help in Fiance Search

The Port Authority did not have an immediate reaction to the study results.

J.D. Power measures six categories for the study, ranked by order of importance: terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail. 

The low scores for LGA came in despite a multi-year, $8 billion plan to redevelop the airport, eventually including new terminals, concourses and gates. That work is still underway, though some new facilities did open during the survey period.

The news was a little better in the "mega" category (33 million passengers a year or more), where JFK came second, behind only Miami International. Newark Liberty was 16th in that category.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

LaGuardia AirportPort Authorityairports
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us